Mister Sparky’s Pet of the Week is from Paws Humane Society. Meet Liam! Liam is about 3-years-old and an active dog. He gets along great with other dogs and would do best with a slightly active family. Liam is eligible for the Bissell Adoption Special. For any dog who’s been at Paws for 30 days or longer, the adoption fee is waived courtesy of Bissell. Fill out the adoption form on the Paws Humane website and come by and meet Liam.