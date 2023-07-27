Pet of the Week is sponsored by Mister Sparky, Meet Lilly! Lilly is a 3 year old friendly pup who does really well with other dogs. Paws Humane Society currently has a special, where if a dog has been at there facility 30 days or more, the fee is waived.

To apply for adoption for Lilly or any pet, you can check out their website and fill out an application. Once the application is complete, an associate will give you a call to follow up on the process. To learn more, you can give Paws Humane Society a call at 706-565-0035 or email adoptions@pawshumane.org.