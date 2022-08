This week on Mister Sparky’s Pet of the week, WRBL’s Blake Eason visits with an old pal– Little Jack!

Little Jack is back! Shortly after being placed, Little Jack was rescued after being involved in a car accident. The pup is still playful and has the same high spirits. He is available for adoption at Paws Humane. Please visit Paws Humane Columbus for more details!

PAWS Humane Society – Columbus

4900 Milgen Rd, Columbus, GA 31907

706-565-0035