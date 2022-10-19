Mister Sparky’s Pet of the Week comes to us from Paws Humane Columbus. Meet Amber!

Amber was just returned to Paws Humane and is looking for a new home. An active nine-year-old, Amber is an older girl who still wants to have fun. She’s been homed with children, cats, and other dogs and gets along with all.

Also this month, Subaru Loves Pets is running a special with Paws Humane Columbus. You can spin the wheel and receive a discounted or even waived pet adoption fee. Come by and meet Amber and spin the wheel! You can also go to the Paws Humane Columbus website and see the other pets available for adoption.