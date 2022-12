Mister Sparky’s Pet of the Week comes to us from Paws Humane Society. Meet Benson! Courtney Pierce says Benson is a sweet boy that has a lot of energy to burn and needs a home with a family that can keep him busy. If Benson has sparked an interest, go to the Paws Humane Society website and fill out an application. You can also see what other adoptable pets are available.

Good luck Benson!