Mister Sparky‘s Pet of the Week comes to us from Paw Humane Society. Meet Bones!

All decked out in his Halloween costume, this little monkey is about one-year-old and full of puppy energy. Bones is good with other dogs but hasn’t been tested around kids. If you have a dog or kids, a meet and greet is strongly encouraged.

If you would like more information about Bones and other available animals, go to the Paws Humane Society website.