Mister Sparky’s Pet of the Week comes to us from Paws Humane Society. Meet the handsome Capone! Capone was adopted from Paws Humane Society before, but unfortunately brought back due to the owners moving and weren’t able to bring him along.

Capone does well with other dogs and playgroups, he also knows basic commands. Even though this isn’t guaranteed, Capone does seem to be house broken due to him not having accidents in his room at Paws Humane Society. Capone would definitely be an easy dog to start with!

To apply for adoption for Capone or any other pet, you can check out their website and fill out an application. Once the application is complete, an associate will give you a call to follow up on the process. To learn more, you can give Paws Humane Society a call at 706-565-0035 or email adoptions@pawshumane.org.