Mister Sparky’s Pet of the Week comes to us from Paws Humane Society. Meet Dwight!

Dwight is a mixed breed dog, 4-5 years-old, who was returned, through no fault of his own, to Paws. Dwight lived with kids and another dog and got along fine with both. Dwight has energy but settles down quickly. If Dwight has sparked your interest, you can fill out an application on the Paws Humane website or visit the shelter for a meet and greet.

Go meet your new best friend!