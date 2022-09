Meet this week’s Mister Sparky Pet of the Week, Gladys!

Gladys is a sweet girl suitable for an old soul. She was recently treated and her easygoing attitude would make her a great addition to a family or individual.

She is looking for a home and can be adopted at Paws Humane. Please visit Paws Humane Columbus for more details!

PAWS Humane Society – Columbus

4900 Milgen Rd, Columbus, GA 31907

706-565-0035

Pet of the Week is proudly sponsored by: