Mister Sparky’s Pet of the Week is brought to us by Paws Humane Society. Meet Gordo!

Courtney Pierce, Executive Director of Paws, brought Gordo as our guest. Gordo would be best with an active household who can give him the exercise a younger dog enjoys. If Gordo has sparked your interest, head over for a meet and greet.

Pierce also talked about the current adoption special. If you would like to adopt an adult animal, fees are currently waived for a limited time. An application is still required. Check the website for more information on fees and available animals.