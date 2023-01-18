This week on Mister Sparky pet of the week is Hansdey! She is so energetic and loves to play with other dogs groups. Hansdey does have a small deformity in her front right paw, but this does not slow her down at all!

To apply for adoption for Hansdey or any other pet, you can check out their website and fill out an application. Once the application is complete, an associate will give you a call to follow up on the process. To learn more, you can give Paws Humane Society a call at 706-565-0035 or email adoptions@pawshumane.org.