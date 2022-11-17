Mister Sparky’s Pet of the Week comes to us from Paws Humane Society. Meet Jade!

Jade is a mixed breed dog who came to Paws with a shattered leg. Her leg was recently amputated, and she is getting used to being a three-legged dog. Jade is quite calm and has been around other dogs in the past. Already have a dog but thinking about adding another pup to your home? Head over to Paws for a meet and greet. You can also go to their website and fill out an application or see the other available animals.