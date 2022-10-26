Mister Sparky’s Pet of the Week comes to us from Paws Humane Columbus. Meet Jewels!

Jewels was a former Paws Humane resident hit by a car in Atlanta. Paws Humane brought her back to Columbus to start her healing journey. Many have been following her progress on social media. Jewels still has a slight limp but she is ready for a loving home. If you’d like to meet Jewels and see if she would be the right addition to your family, fill out the application and visit Paws Humane Columbus for a meet and greet. You can also go to the website and see the other pets available for adoption.