Mister Sparky’s Pet of the Week comes to us from Paws Humane Society. Meet Lolobelle! Lolobelle is a mixed breed, senior pup who was found wandering the streets of Columbus. As a senior, she is a little slower and calmer than other dogs. Lolobelle spent some time with a foster family and she was great with dogs. If you’re looking for a sweet, calm new friend, head over to Paws Humane to meet Lolobelle. The Bissell Special is going on throughout the month of October which brings reduced adoption fees. Fill out the application online at the Paws Humane Society webpage then go meet Lolobelle.