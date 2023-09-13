The Mister Sparky Pet of the Week is from Paws Humane Society. Welcome, the super sweet Mallie! A shy girl, Mallie is looking for a home where she can relax and unwind. Mallie is fine around other dogs but would probably prefer a calmer dog or even be the only pup. If you have a dog, it would be best to bring them by to see how they interact. This weekend, Best Friends Animal Society will be waiving adoption fees for any long term residents (30 days or longer). All other animals will have discounted adoption fees. Fill out an application online or go to the Paws Humane website to see all adoptable animals.