Mister Sparky’s Pet of the Week comes to us from Paws Humane Society. Meet May!

May is a mixed breed, senior pup who was owner surrendered to Columbus Animal Care and Control. May is a calm dog who gets along best with smaller dogs. If you’re looking for a cuddle buddy, look no further than to May.

October is a great time to adopt with special adoption rates all month long. Fill out an application online to save time then go meet May.

For more information and the adoption form, go to the Paws Humane Society webpage.