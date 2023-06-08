Pet of the Week is sponsored by Mister Sparky. Meet Scout! Scout is an energetic pup who does great with other dogs and love going to events in the community. Scout would be a great with an active family, he loves cuddles and being a couch potato as well!

To apply for adoption for Scout or any pet, you can check out their website and fill out an application. Once the application is complete, an associate will give you a call to follow up on the process. To learn more, you can give Paws Humane Society a call at 706-565-0035 or email adoptions@pawshumane.org.