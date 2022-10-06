Mister Sparky’s Pet of the Week comes to us from Paws Humane Columbus. Meet Terrance!

Terrance is an mixed breed dog who would do best with an active family. With energy to burn, Terrance would benefit from a family who enjoys walks or runs. Terrance loves belly rubs and enjoys attention.

Josh McQueen, from Paws Humane Columbus, reminds viewers about the dangers of dogs and candy as we approach Halloween. Candy and chocolates can be dangerous, even deadly, to animals. Keep your sweets out of reach of your dogs and cats to keep them safe.

If Terrance has sparked an interest, you can apply to take him home on the Paws Humane Columbus website.