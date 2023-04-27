Pet of the Week is sponsored by Mister Sparky. Meet Midge, a seven year old boy who is active, great with kids, and a cuddle bug. However, Midge is not a fan of cats so it would best if he was brought into a cat-free home.

To apply for adoption for Midge or any pet, you can check out their website and fill out an application. Once the application is complete, an associate will give you a call to follow up on the process. To learn more, you can give Paws Humane Society a call at 706-565-0035 or email adoptions@pawshumane.org.