Pet of the Week is sponsored by Mister Sparky. Meet Miss Piggy, she gets her name from making snorting sounds! Miss Piggy does well with other dogs and prefers to be gentle.

Join Paws Humane Society for Barks and Blues on May 20th from 3:00 – 10:00 PM. Amazing bands, Food Trucks, and Vendors will be out participating in this event. Join the fun!

To apply for adoption for Miss Piggy or any pet, you can check out their website and fill out an application. Once the application is complete, an associate will give you a call to follow up on the process. To learn more, you can give Paws Humane Society a call at 706-565-0035 or email adoptions@pawshumane.org.