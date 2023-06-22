Pet of the Week is sponsored by Mister Sparky, Meet Momma Tera! She got her name by giving birth to her puppies and all of them were adopted except her. Momma Tera loves people, has bright energy, and loves to cuddle!

To apply for adoption for Momma Tera or any pet, you can check out their website and fill out an application. Once the application is complete, an associate will give you a call to follow up on the process. To learn more, you can give Paws Humane Society a call at 706-565-0035 or email adoptions@pawshumane.org.