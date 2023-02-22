Mister Sparky’s Pet of the Week is Sponsored by Paws Humane Society. Meet Ollie, a playful two year old who is active and family friendly. Training is offered for active dogs called “Paws Training Academy”, which you can sign up for a small fee. A professional trainer will be on staff who will help with energetic temperament, leash manners, etc.

To apply for adoption for Ollie or any other pet, you can check out their website and fill out an application. Once the application is complete, an associate will give you a call to follow up on the process. To learn more, you can give Paws Humane Society a call at 706-565-0035 or email adoptions@pawshumane.org.