Pet of the Week is sponsored by Mister Sparky. Meet Rolo, a two year old who isn’t overly energetic and would make a great hiking buddy! Rolo does well with other dogs, but isn’t to sure about cats and would go great with an active family.

To apply for adoption for Rolo or any pet, you can check out their website and fill out an application. Once the application is complete, an associate will give you a call to follow up on the process. To learn more, you can give Paws Humane Society a call at 706-565-0035 or email adoptions@pawshumane.org.