Mister Sparky’s Pet of the Week is Sponsored by Paws Humane Society. Meet Royce, a three year old who is playful and full of energy! Royce would be perfect with any type of active family and gets along well with other dogs.

To apply for adoption for Royce or any pet, you can check out their website and fill out an application. Once the application is complete, an associate will give you a call to follow up on the process. To learn more, you can give Paws Humane Society a call at 706-565-0035 or email adoptions@pawshumane.org.