Mister Sparky’s Pet of the Week is Sponsored by Paws Humane Society. Meet Ryan, a two year old who is very active. Ryan loves to play fetch and is super smart, he loves to load his own ball launcher to play fetch with himself! This two year pup would be perfect for an active family who loves to go on hikes or outside in general.

To apply for adoption for Ryan or any other pet, you can check out their website and fill out an application. Once the application is complete, an associate will give you a call to follow up on the process. To learn more, you can give Paws Humane Society a call at 706-565-0035 or email adoptions@pawshumane.org.