Mister Sparky’s Pet of the Week is Sponsored by Paws Humane Society. Meet Sampson, a three year old, friendly pup! Sampson does great in playgroups with other dogs, easy going, and would be a great addition to any family who loves affection.

To apply for adoption for Sampson or any pet, you can check out their website and fill out an application. Once the application is complete, an associate will give you a call to follow up on the process. To learn more, you can give Paws Humane Society a call at 706-565-0035 or email adoptions@pawshumane.org.