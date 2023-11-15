Mister Sparky‘s Pet of the Week comes to us from Paws Humane Society. Meet Sundrop!

Sundrop was originally adopted from Paws as a puppy but has been returned. Sundrop would be great for almost any type of family whether active or not. Sundrop has energy but also loves to cuddle and relax with his people.

If Sundrop has brightened your day, we suggest a meet and greet with any dogs you may have in your household. Visit the Paws Humane Society website and fill out an application. You can also browse the other animals available for adoption.