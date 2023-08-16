Mister Sparky’s Pet of the Week comes to us from Paws Humane Society. Meet Terrance! Terrance is about four-years-old, active, and gets along well with other dogs. Terrance is a long term resident at Paws Humane Society and ready for a home of his own. A generous donor has donated the adoption fees for all ten of the longest dog residents. Terrance is one of the dogs whose adoption fee has been paid! Go by for a meet and greet and find a new best friend.

You can fill out the adoption papers online at Paws Humane Society.