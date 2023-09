Mister Sparky’s Pet of the Week comes to us from Paws Humane Society. Meet Theresa!

Theresa is a mixed breed and about four-years-old. Theresa has a lot of energy but can also cuddle up on the couch. She gets along with other dogs and is very playful. Bring the entire family in for a meet and greet. You can fill out the application online or at Paws. Go to the Paws Humane Society website for the application and to see the other animals available for adoption.