Meet USO! USO is a ball of energy who gets along well with other dogs and children. USO has a goofy and loving personality, which would go great with an active and fun family!

To apply for adoption for USO or any pet, you can check out their website and fill out an application. Once the application is complete, an associate will give you a call to follow up on the process. To learn more, you can give Paws Humane Society a call at 706-565-0035 or email adoptions@pawshumane.org.