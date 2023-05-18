PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — Phenix City motorists may face delays during daytime as road maintenance will start on Friday, May 19 and continue through Wednesday, May 24.

According to the city administration, a contractor will begin road resurfacing along 10th Avenue from 13th Street to 14th Street on Friday. Work will be conducted between 7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.

There will be partial lane closures, states the Department of Engineering and Public Works. They have advised the public to expect delays and adjust travel times accordingly.

People may contact the Phenix City Engineering Department at 334-448-2760 with any questions.