Phenix City chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. partners with other organizations to feed less fortunate

Today was a day of giving all around Columbus as many organizations hit popular places where homeless folks gather.

Columbus/Phenix City chapters of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. (Alpha Alpha Gamma Zeta), Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc. (Alpha Phi Sigma), Kappa Lambda Chil Military Fraternity, Inc. (Columbus Rho chapter) and Kappa Epsilon Psi Military Sorority Inc. (Phenix City Alpha

Delta) fed the less fortunate this morning in the Salvation Army Parking Lot on 2nd Avenue.











A spokesperson says a multitude of people came out to grab a bite to eat… so much so that they ran out of food.

They also grabbed a few young men of the Tri-City thunder to hand out blessing bags for everyone they served today.

The Zeta Phi Beta chapter in Columbus and Phenix City says they will always be taking donations. The chapter has an ongoing blanket and sock drive for the homeless. They are also currently taking donations for school supplies in partnership with 13th St. BBQ.

You can get more information here.