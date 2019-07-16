Phenix City partners with USDA to remove geese from Idle Hour Park

Phenix City passed a resolution to partner with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to remove geese from Idle Hour Park.

Last week, USDA removed and euthanized around 200 geese from the Park. Assistant City Manager, Stephen Smith, says the city has received several complaints from people who walk the park regularly.

Smith says people have called to complain about the amount of droppings on the trail and geese making their way into neighborhoods. Smith says that due to people feeding the Canadian geese, they are choosing not to migrate back North in the summer.

“Those birds are also very aggressive. They will attack small children, they will attack small animals. It is not healthy for them to stay in one place. They’re migratory birds and we would ask the citizens in the future because more geese will come eventually don’t feed them,” Smith said.

Smith says the city’s main concern is protecting the citizens of Phenix City. He encourages everyone to remember geese are not pets and by feeding them it’s not only making them sick, but it makes them stay here all year instead of just for the winter.