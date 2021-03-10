Phenix City pedestrian bridge reopens just in time for spring

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – Phenix City officials, workers from the Parks and Recreation Department and members of the Dragonfly Trail Network gathered at the River Walk for a ribbon cutting ceremony at the newly renovated pedestrian bridge.

The bridge renovation project carried a $370,000 price tag. Mayor Eddie Lowe spoke at the ceremony, saying the bridge will help bring the community together.

“The most important thing is the connectivity that it does for our community, for this region,” said Lowe. “It brings people together, as we’ve heard. It has helped generate a lot of partners with the city and the city has partners with them. So what it has truly done is be about to connect our community.”

After speeches were given Mayor Lowe and other officials gathered behind the red bow and took a few photos. Mayor Lowe was then handed a giant pair of scissors as everyone counted down to three and the ribbon was cut.

Members of the Dragonfly Trail Network tested out the new bridge by jumping on their bikes and skateboards, officially opening the bridge for everyone to enjoy.

“I’m very excited for this reason, I think and I could be wrong,” said Lowe. “The older bridge as we all know was desperately in need of revamping and repairs. I’m so grateful that the leadership of this community stepped up and was able to recognize that, to do that for the sake of our community.”

The city has plans on extending the bridge towards the dam and plans on getting started in the near future.

“I just know whole heartedly that the people of this community are grateful… because again, if we look at the revamping of it, it looks awesome,” Lowe said.