Jessie Brown, Children’s Miracle Network Officer at Piedmont Columbus Regional discusses ways you can help raise funds for CMN this month—and treat yourself while doing it!

Thursday, July 25, is Miracle Treat Day at participating Dairy Queen locations. Then, Friday, July 26, is Skate For Miracles, a 12-hour skate-a-thon at Hollywood Connection Family Fun Center, located at 1683 Whittlesey Road in Columbus.