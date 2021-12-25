Pine Mountain Christmas Eve tradition rolls into it’s 25th year

PINE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (WRBL) – For 25 years Santa Claus has visited ALL the children in Pine Mountain thanks to the Pine Mountain Volunteer Fire Department.

The department carries Santa on his sleigh bringing candy to all those standing outside and waving. This is all in addition to the big flashing lights and sirens of the volunteer department’s firetrucks which escort the Christmas legend throughout the many neighborhoods.

The Christmas tradition isn’t just for kids. People of all ages line the streets to see Santa, evening heading to designated spots around town where groups can gather to see him pass.

It used to take Santa nearly three hours to finish his entire route. However, now there are two Santas that split up the journey to make sure all involved can get home to their families and enjoy Christmas Eve.