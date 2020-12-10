Pine Ridge Elementary students learn with fresh air, sunshine after new bench area built

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – Being a child during a Global Pandemic has its challenges and learning is one of them. Being stuck in the classroom all day while wearing a mask and social distancing can be a daunting task to young ones.

It’s challenges like this that inspired Pine Ridge Elementary Parent Teacher Association to create the “Build A Bench” Project. The PTA built 10 handmade benches for Pine Ridges’s courtyard. The material costs were covered by the PTA. However, they did fundraise and asked for donations as small as one dollar to help get all 10 benches made.

The benches were originally intended for students to have a place to sit and read or catch a breathe of fresh air, but they’re proving they can be used for much more than that.

“I don’t think that these benches are traditional benches and I think what I saw today that inspired me the most is that they have so much surface space and that they’re actually utilizing it for their work,” said Lucas Shaffer, PTA President. “And you can see in some of them sort of positioning themselves where they can turn and be, ya know sideways. Ya know, if I had to use that as a test case for what we should build next, I think I’m already getting some ideas.”

With administration urging teachers to get their student’s out as much as possible this school year, third grade teacher, Brantley Sawyer explains why she’s grateful for the PTA’s donation.

“… It provides us with another space that’s like a classroom setting that we can come out here and do our work,” said Sawyer. “In a year where everything’s kind of flipped upside down it just gives us a sense of … normalcy.”

Students can be seen sharing a bench and helping each other solve math problems, or kneeling on the ground and using the bench as a desk to complete worksheets.

Third grader, Lucy Talbot is just happy that the benches create an area where she can be in the sun and get out all her “wiggles” out with her classmates.

“Inside you don’t get a lot of fresh air,” said Talbot. “And welp I have a lot of energy and I don’t get energy out inside.”

Shaffer says this project is just a gateway to many more and they are still accepting donations even as small as a dollar to fund those future projects.