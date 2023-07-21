Columbus, Ga. (WRBL) – One of the most popular things for kids to do in the dog days of summer is get outside and go to the playground. However with air temperatures middle to high 90’s, that can also raise the temperature of playground equipment to dangerously high levels.

Pediatric doctors recommend if your child wants to go outside and play, try to find a place with shade. If the playground is built on a black or dark colored surface, be careful since those surfaces can retain heat. Dr. Praveen Singh, a local Piedmont doctor at Midtown Columbus, explains the real danger of very hot playground equipment.



“Some equipment is plastic, some are metal and the metals can get pretty hot. Some of the studies done they can get as hot as 180 degrees. That can actually give you a first degree burn in about 3 to 5 seconds. So generally pain recommendation is to touch it with the back of your hand and make sure it’s safe for kids to play with those things,” said Dr. Singh.



Dr. Singh also recommends for kids to use screen screen, wear a hat and appropriate clothing, and to drink plenty of water while they’re outside.