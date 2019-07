Police have arrested a suspect in the 18th Avenue shooting on June 11.

22-year-old Courvoisia Brenica Wilson was arrested Sunday and charged with four counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime.

Police said the shooting on 18th Avenue stemmed from a disagreement between two women and the victim, a bystander, was struck in the head by a bullet.