Police confirm an elderly man struck two others with his vehicle after losing control at Publix

“An elderly gentleman for whatever reason loses control” of his vehicle, “and strikes an elderly female…and elderly male…” at the Woodruff Farm Road Publix, say police.

Both victims are being treated for serious injuries, according to the Columbus Police Department. The driver is being evaluated.

The driver and both victims involved in the accident “are at the medical center” after being “…transported to Piedmont. The investigation is pending,” according to CPD.

