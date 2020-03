COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police are searching for a missing local teen last, missing since March 8.

Lonnie Moore III was last seen on Ft. Benning Road, wearing a black shirt, white shorts, and white shoes. He is described as 5’7″, with brown eyes and black hair.

Police ask that anyone with information on Lonnie’s whereabouts to call them at 911 or contact the Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.