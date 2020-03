COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police are searching for a missing local man last seen on March 7.

Derrick Jay Mata, 37, was last seen at 6:30 p.m. on March 7 near 15th Avenue. His clothing description is unknown but police say he is missing some of his front teeth. He’s described as 6’3″, 240 pounds, with brown eyes and a bald head.

Police ask that anyone with information about Derrick’s whereabouts call 911 or contact the Columbus Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.