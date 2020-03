COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing Columbus man who was last seen March 12 on Morris Road.

Jordan “Shepherd” Dunn is described as 6’2″ with blue eyes, short brown hair, and a beard. He was last seen in the 1700 block of Morris Road.

Police ask that anyone with information on Jordan’s whereabouts call 911 or contact the Columbus Police Department’s Special Victim’s Unit at 706-653-3449.