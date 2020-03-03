Police searching for missing Columbus man Roderick Howard

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police are searching for Roderick Howard, 53, and are asking the public for their help in the search.

Howard was last seen on Feb. 25 on Warm Springs Road. He was driving a whtie 2013 Chevy Express with Georgia tag RID3300. Police say the van has a dent in the passenger side sliding door and white paint on its rear bumper.

The vehicle Howard was driving is believed to look similar to the van pictured above.

Howard is described as 5’6″ and weighing 150 pounds, with brown e yes and black and gray hair.

Police ask that anyone with information on Howard’s whereabouts call the Columbus Police Department at 911 or contact the Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.