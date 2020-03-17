Police searching for missing Columbus teen Eddie Lee Leavell

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police are searching for missing teen Eddie Lee Leavell, 16-years-old.

Eddie was last seen on March 4 near Apache Drive. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and gray shorts. Eddie is described as having a ponytail with his hair shaved on both sides.

Police say Eddie took all of his clothes with him when he left.

If you have any information about Eddie’s whereabouts, the Columbus Police Department asks that you call 911 or contact the Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.

