Police searching for missing Columbus teen Infinitti Nesmith

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police are searching for a missing teen last seen in March.

Infinitti Nesmith, 15, was last seen on March 9 on 2nd Avenue. She was last seen wearing a whtie shirt, grey leggings, a blue jean jacket, and black shoes.

She is described as 5’4″, 158 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair, according to police.

If you have information on Infinitti’s whereabouts, police ask that you call the Columbus Police Department at 911 or contact the Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.