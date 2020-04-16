Police searching for missing Columbus teen Infinitti Nesmith

Community News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police are searching for a missing teen last seen in March.

Infinitti Nesmith, 15, was last seen on March 9 on 2nd Avenue. She was last seen wearing a whtie shirt, grey leggings, a blue jean jacket, and black shoes.

She is described as 5’4″, 158 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair, according to police.

If you have information on Infinitti’s whereabouts, police ask that you call the Columbus Police Department at 911 or contact the Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories