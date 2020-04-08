Police searching for missing Columbus man, possibly dangerous

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police say they are searching for a man who may be dangerous, and are asking the public for help finding him.

Mark Lance Katchem, 30, was last seen on April 3 near Cusseta Road. He was wearing khaki pants, a khaki sweater with red and white stripes, and khaki Timberland boots. Police say Katchem was carrying a duffle bag or backpack and was seen leaving in a brown Ford Taurus.

Katchem is described as 5’8″ with brown eyes, black hair, and weighing 201 pounds.

Police say to use caution if you see him as he is possibly dangerous. Anyone with information on Katchem’s whereabouts are asked to call the Columbus Police Department or contact the Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.