COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — There’s a new look to a popular luxury restaurant located downtown Columbus.

Hotel Indigo’s Eighteen85 Rooftop Bar closed down on Sept. 13 for about six weeks to make some improvements as part of their remodeling project.

Many of the upgrades paid tribute to the rich history in Columbus. The upgrades– which included the remodeling of the restaurant flooring, new paint, and an upgraded ceiling fan have been received with positive feedback, just in time for the busy holiday season.

“Feedback has been excellent. I mean everybody is amazed with the space. We have had one crew that was in town looking to scout us out to shoot some episodes of a project and we had some local social media influencers come in and they’ve been loving this space,” said Peter LaMontagna, General Manager at Hotel Indigo.

Guests can also visit the hotel’s downtown restaurant, Denim and Oak which is supplied by Columbus’ very own W.C. Bradley Farms.