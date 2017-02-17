Possible ordinance would ban smoking in indoor establishments

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A Columbus group wants to ban all smoking in indoor establishments; it’s an effort to reduce second-hand smoke.

In the near future you may have to think twice before lighting up your cigarette.

The proposed “Smoke Free Columbus” ordinance would ban smoking in indoor establishments like restaurants, bars, and even long-term care facilities.

Nicole Leth, from Breathe Easy Columbus says this ordinance would protect employees from second hand smoke.

Leth said, “Columbus has been declared a despaired health district, which means we have rates of certain cancers, cardiovascular disease and diabetes that are not only higher than the state average, but they’re higher than the national average and we know that second hand smoke contributes to cardiovascular disease and specific cancers.”

News 3 spoke with several smokers who said the ordinance would limit their freedom and could put some businesses at risk.

Leth says Savannah, Georgia went smoke free in 2010 and data shows sales increased.

We’re told the “Smoke Free Columbus” ordinance will most likely show up on the agenda again in March.