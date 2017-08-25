Preps for massive food and clothes giveaway

PHENIX CITY, Ala. — A massive effort underway to help many in need in the Chattahoochee Valley and it’s set to happen in Phenix City.

Apostle Eric Maiden of Now Faith Impact Center on Crawford Road is heading up the effort. He’s teaming up with Feeding the Valley and The Mission Continues to give away food and clothing next Wednesday.

Goods include: canned goods, microwavable foods, vegetables, drinks and more. Maiden explains why he’s feels carrying out efforts like this are so important.

“That’s what the community supposed to about coming together and unite. Our vision of this ministry is to build entire man: body, mind and spirit to empower them so they can empower their surroundings so they can reach out in to the world and preach the gospel amen,” says Apostle Eric Maiden.

The food and clothing giveaway is set to take place next Wednesday at the Now Faith Impact Center. It’s set to start around 11:30 a.m and it will run until goods run out. Organizers say, you will not need to prove you are in need.